STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of STERIS worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in STERIS by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in STERIS by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

NYSE STE opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.