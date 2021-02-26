Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.42% of Steven Madden worth $423,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Shares of SHOO opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $38.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.