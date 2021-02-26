Stifel Nicolaus Increases Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $250.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BYDGF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.89. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.48.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.