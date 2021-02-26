Stifel Nicolaus Raises The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target to $3.75

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.35 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 154.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLNCF remained flat at $$1.48 during trading on Friday. 339,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,044. The Valens has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

