Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 26th (FTCH, GAIN, GFN, GMAB, GSBD, HEXO, HSC, ITRI, JRVR, JYNT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 26th:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Itron reported fourth-quarter results wherein earnings topped the estimates but revenues missed the same. The company benefited from Outcomes segment momentum which was driven by growing software license revenues. Further, it witnessed stability in supply chain and logistics. Itron’s supply chain optimization strategy is a positive. Also, it remains optimistic about its strategic investments and growing footprint in the connected devices space. Further, strengthening momentum across Riva distributed intelligence platform is likely to continue aiding Itron’s performance. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, sluggish Device Solutions and Networked Solutions segments remain concerns. Further, manufacturing inefficiencies, sluggish demand environment and operational constraints owing to the ongoing pandemic are woes.”

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

