Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 9,765 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average volume of 2,569 call options.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $76.75. 187,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.