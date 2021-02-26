STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases Earnings Results

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. STORE Capital updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-1.96 EPS.

NYSE:STOR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. 3,284,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,874. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.12.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

