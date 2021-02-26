STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.99. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 91,640 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

