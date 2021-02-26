Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,512,944 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.43. The company has a market cap of £9.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

