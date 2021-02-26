Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $143.31 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,649,806 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

