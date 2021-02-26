Straumann (SAUHY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Straumann (OTCMKTS: SAUHY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2021 – Straumann had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2021 – Straumann had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/16/2021 – Straumann was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/8/2021 – Straumann was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/20/2021 – Straumann had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/13/2021 – Straumann had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/11/2021 – Straumann was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.88. 7,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,359. Straumann Holding AG has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

