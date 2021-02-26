Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Up 14.4%

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shot up 14.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.14. 4,242,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,601% from the average session volume of 249,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The stock has a market cap of $67.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

