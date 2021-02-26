StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $275.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,376,447,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,963,252,717 tokens. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

