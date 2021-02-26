Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC) traded down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 184,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 524,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of C$9.08 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile (TSE:SMC)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc, an exploration stage mining company, invests in, acquires, and develops mining properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its primary project is the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

