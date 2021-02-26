Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 694 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,056,000 after purchasing an additional 213,399 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after purchasing an additional 89,967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 379,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.35. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $163.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

