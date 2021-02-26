Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

HE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

