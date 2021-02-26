Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $458.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PFLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.