Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPYU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $25,574,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $14,470,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $13,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $5,873,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $4,744,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

