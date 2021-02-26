Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TC PipeLines worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TC PipeLines by 236.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TC PipeLines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in TC PipeLines by 35.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TC PipeLines by 46.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

TCP opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. TC PipeLines, LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. Equities research analysts predict that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

TCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

TC PipeLines Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

