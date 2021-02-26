Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

