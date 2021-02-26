Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of RPT Realty worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $7,344,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in RPT Realty by 197.4% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $898.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.