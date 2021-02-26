Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 248,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.08 million, a P/E ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.