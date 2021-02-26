Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,620,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RBC opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.13. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

