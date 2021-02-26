Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,849 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF).

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.