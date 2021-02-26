Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,622 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,982 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,997,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 398.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 429,867 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,079.4% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 426,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 390,539 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after purchasing an additional 380,635 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

DAR opened at $62.18 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.