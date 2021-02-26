Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPH opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $936.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

