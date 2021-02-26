Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,937,000 after purchasing an additional 262,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $173.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

