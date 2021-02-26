Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,099 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 169,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2,047.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 273,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FAF opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

