Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,000 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after buying an additional 2,010,150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $21,589,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,102,000 after purchasing an additional 866,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,610,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after purchasing an additional 801,966 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WES opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

WES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

