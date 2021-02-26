Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 36,129 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50,388 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 941,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 444,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INN opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

