Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 49,683 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,683 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nb Strategic Co-Investment Par sold 289,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $6,350,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $45,693,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock valued at $181,600,922 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE:SWI opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

