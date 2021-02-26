Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Alexander’s worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ALX opened at $271.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.02 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.89.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.45%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

