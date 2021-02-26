Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,755 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

