Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 172,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Saia by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Saia by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 90,214 shares during the period.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia stock opened at $203.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $214.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.72.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

