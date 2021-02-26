Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 88,778 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,778 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vedanta during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Vedanta by 15.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Vedanta by 23.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 539,516 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Vedanta by 46.9% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vedanta stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

