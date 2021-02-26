Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tenable by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tenable by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tenable by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after buying an additional 438,791 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Tenable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other Tenable news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $660,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,447,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.