Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $1.59 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $182.06 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.19.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

