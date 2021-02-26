Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,243 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ChampionX by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 93,910 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in ChampionX by 20.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in ChampionX by 21.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 492,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.24.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

