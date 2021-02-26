Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 200,415 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBR opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Grupo Santander downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.75.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

