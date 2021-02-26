Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of UMH Properties worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

UMH opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.