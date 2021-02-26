Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Summit Materials worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. 48,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,027. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUM. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.