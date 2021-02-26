Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $8,181,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 74,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of RTX opened at $73.32 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $84.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.