Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 230,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,404,000 after buying an additional 44,409 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $63.51.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

