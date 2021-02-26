Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.