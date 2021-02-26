Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,445 shares of company stock worth $2,929,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

