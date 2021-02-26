Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sunland Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.08, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.15.

Get Sunland Group alerts:

In related news, insider Vahid Saberi acquired 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$257,283.00 ($183,773.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $379,436.

Sunland Group Limited develops and constructs residential properties in Australia. It operates through Residential Housing and Urban Development, and Multi-Storey Development segments. The Residential Housing and Urban Development segment is involved in land subdivision and medium density integrated housing developments, as well as provides project services.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Sunland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.