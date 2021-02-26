Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,571,107 shares of company stock worth $296,379,906.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

