Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 7.9% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) traded up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $62.58. 7,999,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 6,046,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,556.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $12,836,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $18,767,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.