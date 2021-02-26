SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading 200.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 200.9% higher against the dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $420,626.34 and $354.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,103,620 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

