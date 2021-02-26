Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SUP opened at $5.80 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.80.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.